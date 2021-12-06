Hold the schmear? NYC bagel shops face cream cheese shortage, report says

Various bagel toppings, including cream cheeses and smoked fish choices, are displayed at Ess-as-Bagel in New York on Thursday, May 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — A New York City staple has become the latest victim of supply chain issues that have been plaguing businesses for months.

Delis and bagel shops across the city are reporting a cream cheese shortage, according to The New York Times.

The newspaper reported many shops start their base mixes with Philadelphia brand cream cheese. However, the company recently has not been able to completely fill orders, leaving bagel shops scrambling to find new suppliers.

A spokeswoman for KraftHeinz, the parent company of Philadelphia, told The Times that the issue is largely related to an increase in demand nationwide, and she expects the trend to continue.