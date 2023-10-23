NEW YORK (PIX11) – A college professor is on a mission to teach students about the potentially deadly impacts of tropical cyclones by using technology to show the life-threatening hazards storms could bring.

It’s been over a decade since Superstorm Sandy brought catastrophic flooding to our area that claimed the lives of many from the mid-Atlantic to the northeastern U.S.

Dr. Jase Bernhardt, an associate professor at Hofstra, uses virtual reality to show students exactly what it’s like to experience a hurricane firsthand. He said when it comes to staying safe during a tropical cyclone, the key is knowing the dangers.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season begins in June and ends in November. Even though the season is winding down, it’s not too late to plan.

Tips for planning include knowing your risks by finding out if you live in a flood-prone area. Also, have an action plan in case you need to evacuate in the event of a dangerous storm.