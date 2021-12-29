Hochul warns of January COVID surge in New York as case counts rise

FILE – New York Governor Kathy Hochul sits during her swearing in ceremony at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York on August 24, 2021. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — COVID cases have already jumped again and again in New York and now Gov. Kathy Hochul is warning of a January surge in COVID-19 infections as hospitalizations from the virus continue to rise.

Hochul says more than 67,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday. About 6,700 were hospitalized with the virus. That’s more than double the number in hospitals a month ago when the highly contagious omicron variant first emerged as a variant of concern.

She urged New Yorkers to keep New Year’s Eve celebrations small in order to prevent further spread of the virus.

“We are using every tool at our disposal to get through this winter surge and protect New Yorkers,” she said Wednesday.

New COVID-19 cases across the country have risen to their highest level on record at over 265,000 per day.

New York has seen a number of daily case records broken in recent weeks.

Over a dozen new state-run testing sites opened their doors on Wednesday.