NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to be sworn in Sunday afternoon for her first full term in office, marking the first inauguration of a woman as governor in New York history.

Hochul will be sworn in during a 2 p.m. Albany ceremony, to be followed by her inaugural address.

Following the Aug. 2021 resignation of Andrew Cuomo, Hochul took over as governor to complete Cuomo’s term. But Sunday will mark a new milestone, as Hochul embarks on her first full term following an election win over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin.