Hochul to announce staff changes, says anyone named in Cuomo sexual harassment report is out

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will announce more staff changes within her administration on Thursday, a spokesperson told PIX11 sister station NEWS10 in Albany.

Anyone who was named in the New York attorney general’s report on sexual harassment allegations against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be removed from her staff, the spokesman said.

The report found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple state employees as well as women outside of his administration, during his tenure as governor.

Hochul announced her staffing appointments in early September. Many of the appointments worked for Cuomo or for Hochul while she was lieutenant governor.

The staffing changes won’t be the first under Hochul’s leadership.

Dr. Howard Zucker, the state health commissioner under Cuomo’s administration, resigned from his position in late September. Hochul tapped former New York City health commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett to lead state health department several days later.

Cuomo announced his resignation on Aug. 10 and officially resigned Aug. 24. Hochul was sworn in as the first female governor of New York that same day.