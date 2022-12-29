NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday said “I do” to legislation allowing “one-day designation” for people to officiate marriages, signing the measure into law.

Under the provision, people 18 and older can apply for the one-off authority to solemnize a specific couple’s marriage on a specific day. That will allow people to take on a more meaningful role in the special days of friends or family members, Hochul said in a news release on the signing.

“Joining individuals in marriage is a beautiful moment that should be shared with an officiant selected by the spouses-to-be,” said Hochul. “By signing this legislation into law, we are eliminating any barriers to becoming an officiant so friends and family members can share such a meaningful time with loved ones of their choosing and have their marriage recognized under New York State law.”

Lawmakers hailed the change in statements issued with the release.

“Couples in New York will now have the opportunity to be married by their friends or family — allowing them to further engage their loved ones on their special day,” said State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (D-Bronx/Westchester) in part.

Added Assemblymember Sandy Galef (D-Westchester/Putnam) in part, “New Yorkers joined in marriage by a friend or family member no longer have to worry about whether or not their marriage is legally valid thanks to the passage of this legislation.”