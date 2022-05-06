NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday announced the nomination of Kris Kolluri as the CEO of the Gateway Development Commission.

The Gateway Development Commission is a partnership between New York, New Jersey and Amtrak. It includes the redevelopment of the Portal North Bridge and a new Hudson River tunnel.

Kolluri served as the commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Transportation from 2006-08. He oversaw 17,000 employees, more than $3.6 billion in capital funds and more than $2 billion in operating funds while commissioner.

“With his extensive resume, Kris Kolluri brings an extraordinary record of public service and I am confident he will serve New York and New Jersey well as Chief Executive Officer of the Gateway Development Commission,” Hochul said. “The Gateway Hudson Tunnel is critical to the Northeast corridor serving more than 800,000 passengers daily and is a key component of our plan to build back stronger than ever.”

Kolluri will be considered by the Gateway Development Commission’s Board at its next upcoming meeting, expected on May 16.