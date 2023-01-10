NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York’s minimum wage would increase if inflation rises. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday during the State of the State address.

There is already a $15 minimum wage in New York City, but in counties outside the city, Long Island and Westchester, it’s $14.20 per hour, which Hochul set last year.

The governor said the monthly costs for goods and energy for low-income residents have jumped by more than 13% in the past two years.

“If we really want to tackle the affordability crisis head-on, we must recognize that low-wage workers in New York have been hit hardest by the increases in costs of living,” Hochul said.

Hochul’s proposition would mean that if costs rise due to inflation, the minimum wage will also increase. To help employers with making adjustments, Hochul said they will put guardrails in place to make increases predictable and create flexibility in the event of a recession.

Raising the minimum wage is a matter of “fairness and social justice,” the governor said.