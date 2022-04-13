NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gov. Kathy Hochul told PIX11 News, former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin did not tell her he planned to turn himself into federal authorities.

Benjamin was indicted on federal bribery charges Tuesday.

“I know there’s a lot of questions right now,” Hochul said Wednesday.

Benjamin faced ethical questions about his campaign fundraising and his use of taxpayer dollars even before he was selected at Lt. Governor. Hochul said while Benjamin assured her those issues were resolved, “we did not have the truth at the time.”

Benjamin, a Democrat, was accused in an indictment of participating in a scheme to obtain campaign contributions from a real estate developer in exchange for Benjamin’s agreement to use his influence as a state senator to get a $50,000 grant of state funds for a nonprofit organization the developer controlled.

Siena College Political Science Professor Dr. Leonard Cutler said Benjamin’s arrest is “a horrible embarrassment.

“You wonder how properly vetted Brian Benjamin was,” he added.

Benjamin is facing charges including bribery, fraud, conspiracy and falsification of records, Benjamin pleaded not guilty Tuesday at an initial appearance in Manhattan federal court. He was released and bail was set at $250,000. The terms of his release call for his travel to be restricted and bar him from returning to the state capitol in Albany.

The Associated Press contributed to this report