EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to raise to 21 the age to legally purchase the type of weapons used in the mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas, and possible other firearms as well.

The Democrat said she wants to work with the state Legislature to raise the legal purchasing age for AR-style rifles and will look at other firearms as well. Law enforcement officials say the 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school Tuesday had an AR-style rifle. So did the gunman who killed 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo earlier this month.

“I don’t want 18 year olds to have guns,” Hochul said.

The accused shooters in both Buffalo and in Texas were 18, officials said. Both teens also legally purchased the weapons used in the attacks. Hochul called it common sense to raise the purchase age to 21.

“I have a question to ask: how does an 18 year old purchase an AR-15 in the State of New York, State of Texas. That person’s not old enough to buy a legal drink,” she said.