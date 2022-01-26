Hochul holds meeting on illegal guns in wake of high-profile shootings

NEW YORK — New York Governor Kathy Hochul convened the first meeting of the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns. After several high-profile shootings in recent weeks, Hochul said the state will work with law enforcement officers from nine Northeast states, New York State Police, the NYPD and the the ATF to address interstate gun trafficking, saying “we are coming at this issue with all the resources we can deploy.”

“What we have to focus on is real-time gathering of intelligence,” Hocul explained.

New York also has another tool to address gun violence head on: a new state law that is the first of it’s kind in the country. The law, which is now in effect, allows for civil lawsuits to be filed against gun manufacturers and dealers.​

“If your business model is predicated upon your product making its way to our state and killing our young kids, killing our police officers, then you should be held accountable,” Sen. Zellnor Myrie said.

Next week, President Joe Biden and Mayor Eric Adams will join to discuss gun violence as it pertains to New York City.