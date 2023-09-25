NEW YORK (PIX11) – Gov. Kathy Hochul is deploying additional New York National Guard members to assist with the influx of migrants and asylum seekers in New York City.

Hochul announced Monday she deployed an additional 150 members of the New York National Guard to assist with case management services – helping asylum seekers and migrants file the paperwork needed to attain legal work status.

“It is critical that we help secure work authorization for asylum seekers and migrants in New York,” Hochul said in a statement. “We need to ensure individuals can navigate the paperwork necessary to get them established here so they can work and start making their American Dream a reality.”

The latest deployment builds on the 1,900 National Guard members who were already providing logistical and operational assistance to migrants and asylum seekers across the state. New York National Guard members are currently staffing 51 hotels and two New York City humanitarian relief centers, according to state officials.

Additionally, Hochul said she has directed other state resources to help Venezuelans and other asylum seekers and migrants submit paperwork to speedily receive legal work status.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration announced certain people from Venezuela, who have continuously lived in the United States on or before July 31, 2023, will be eligible to apply for Temporary Protected Status, making it easier for them to get work authorization in the U.S.

Hochul was among the New York leaders working with the Biden administration to secure work authorization for asylum seekers and migrants, which will help them exit the shelter system and begin living independently.

More than 115,000 migrants and asylum seekers have arrived in New York City since last year.

