NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – Drivers in Hoboken will need to slow down in more areas this school year after the city council voted to expand school zones and lower the speed limit.

The speed limit near Hoboken schools will be dropping from 20 to 15 mph. More streets around schools will be included in the zones.

The law will be enforced during arrival and dismissal times as well as recess.

New signs will be posted in the coming days. The change takes effect on Sept. 12.