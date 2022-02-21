‘Hit me to the concrete’: 4-year-old, mom speak out after Times Square attack

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — A mother and her 4-year-old spoke out on Monday after the little boy was punched in the head in Times Square in an unprovoked attack.

Angel Rivera told PIX11 News the suspect was “walking weird, then hit me to the concrete.” Angel’s mother quickly sprung into action after she heard the boy scream.

Mom Rafaela Rivera said she grabbed the suspect from behind and the two wrestled until they both fell to the ground.

Police say the suspect, Babarcar Mbaye has a long rap sheet, with multiple arrests including an alleged assault just two weeks ago. 

The attack on Angel happened just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the corner of 46th Street and Seventh Avenue. Angel and his family were out enjoying the weather, they had just gone on a photoshoot and purchased candy for the child.

Surveillance video captured the moment Angel was punched to the ground and his mother running after the man who assaulted her child. Police arrested Mbaye and charged him with two counts of assault and resisting arrest. He’s being held on $30,000 cash bail.

The NYPD’s Rapid Response Unit visited the boy at his Bronx home on Monday to show their support for the family. Despite describing a tender bump on his head, Angel is expected to OK.

