Hit-and-run crash in Florida kills New York federal judge

A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge from New York was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Florida, authorities said.

District Judge Sandra Feuerstein was on a sidewalk Friday when a car driven by 23-year-old Nastasia Snape jumped a curb and ran her down, Boca Raton police said.

Snape also struck and injured a 6-year-old boy before fleeing, according to police. She crashed a short time later.

Officers said they found drugs in her purse.

Police charged her with vehicular homicide.

Feuerstein, 75, was appointed to the bench in 2003 by President George W. Bush. Her court had jurisdiction over Long Island and Staten Island.