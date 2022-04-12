SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The last time a lone man tried to cause terror on the subway was DEC. 11, 2017, when Akayed Ullah, 27, partially detonated a pipe bomb in the Port Authority subway tunnel.

Four commuters were hurt; Bangladeshi-born Akayed Ullah was captured at the scene and hospitalized and ultimately sentenced to life in prison.

At 8:24 a.m. Tuesday morning, it was a different scenario in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, as a Manhattan-bound “N” train was heading into the 36th street station. A man wearing a green vest over a grey hooded sweatshirt pulled a smoke canister out of his bag and then started shooting. Ten people were hit with bullets and more than twenty people were injured. The gunman fled the scene.

PIX11 News asked retired NYPD Deputy Chief John Cutter, who used to lead the Terrorism Interdiction Unit, what the incident said about commuters and subway safety.

“They’re vulnerable, and they will continue to be vulnerable,” Cutter told PIX11 News. “A lot of people go in, generally, with one point of entry and one point of exit, so they (subways) provide a lot of targets to somebody with intent.”

New York City has thwarted two major subway plots in the past. In 2009, police arrested three friends in Flushing for a plan to bomb the subways. At the trial, Long Island native Bryant Neal Vinas testified that one suspect had drawn a map showing where LIRR tunnels merged with subways for Al Qaeda leaders in Pakistan. One suspect, Najibullah Zazi, was captured on surveillance buying bomb-making materials at a cosmetics supply store in Colorado.

Back in 1997, two Palestinians living in Sunset Park had four backpacks filled with pipe bombs, ready to donate them at a major subway/Long Island Railroad hub in Brooklyn. But the plot was foiled when a roommate staying with the suspects ran out onto the street and flagged a police officer, yelling “Bomb!”

The last mass shooting of note in the greater New York area happened on Dec. 7, 1993, when Colin Ferguson killed six people on a Long Island Railroad train in Mineola and wounded 19 others. Ferguson was filled with rage after a dispute with the New York State Worker’s Compensation Board.