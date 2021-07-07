History made as NYC salutes essential worker heroes of pandemic with ticker-tape parade

LOWER MANHATTAN — The Canyon of Heroes, the stretch of lower Broadway from the Battery to City Hall, was full of heroes of the pandemic on Wednesday, as the city thanked essential workers for helping to bring New York out of the worst of the pandemic.

From sanitation workers, to public transit employees, a wide variety of New Yorkers were represented in the ticker tape parade. Some 260 different groups of essential workers marched or rode on 14 different floats in the parade that lasted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thousands of well wishers braved the 100+ degree heat index conditions6787560 to express their gratitude.

Amid the remembrances, appreciation and joy, however, one parade participant — a woman who worked security throughout the pandemic for the Times Square Alliance — summed up the overall mood of the day.

As she choked back tears, she said, “The pandemic was hard on everybody, and we’ve been out here during the whole pandemic, and I appreciate everybody being out here, just saying thanks.”