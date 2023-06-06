THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – The Boogie Down Bronx, the birthplace of hip-hop, is set to host a big party to celebrate the sound that changed generations to come.

On Aug. 11, Yankee Stadium will host a concert with performances by New York City’s Run-DMC, Lil Kim, Wu-Tang’s Ghostface Killah, and west coast rappers Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube. Other acts include Lil Wayne, Common, and Eve.

“I am honored to hit the stage in the Bronx, the birthplace of hip-hop, and celebrate all of my heroes,” Joseph “Run” Simmons said in a statement Monday.

“We will be celebrating this historic moment in history; I am honored to pay tribute to the culture that allowed this little shy kid from Queens to grow up and become The Mighty King of Rock! Thank you, Hip Hop,” said Darryl “D.M.C.” McDaniels.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, and more acts are expected to be announced.