NEW YORK (PIX 11)— Police are looking for a group who hijacked a man on a moped in the Bronx earlier this month, police said.

The 28-year-old man was riding on the moped on Westchester Avenue at around 3:45 p.m. on May 1 when two cars moved in front of him and blocked him in, police said. Three people then got out of the cars and took the man’s moped. One of the suspects took off on the bike, and the other two fled northbound on Westchester Avenue in the cars, police said.

The alleged assailants also punched the victim multiple times but he did not need medical treatment, police said.

Police released photos of the individuals sought in the incident.

