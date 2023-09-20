NEW YORK (PIX11) — The highly-trained bomb-sniffing dogs at a New York City airport have detected flyers carrying guns, bullets, fireworks, and gunpowder, authorities said.

The canines and their handlers undergo months of training at a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) facility in Texas before they are deployed to John F. Kennedy International Airport, officials said. At the site, the dogs are taught to smell air currents around passengers so they can catch anyone carrying explosives.

(Credit: TSA)

The handlers learn how to notice the dog’s behavior when they have detected a possible security threat, officials said. The teams often patrol checkpoint areas and large groups of travelers throughout the airport.

The dogs are tested regularly to ensure their ability to sniff out explosive devices is finely tuned, according to the TSA.

A TSA spokesperson could not say how man dogs work at JFK because it is considered security-sensitive information.