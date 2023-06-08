BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Dozens of Brooklyn college students are breaking into the booming business of cannabis. They are the first graduates of a new cannabis college degree at CUNY.

At Medgar Evers College, in the heart of Crown Heights, class is in session and it’s all about the science and business of cannabis, creating the first generation of industry leaders.

Donald Harrison, Jr., 30, from Jamaica, Queens, is a college junior. Since he was 8 years old, he had a dream to be an Olympic swimmer. He tore his shoulder in college, and he was given opioids to treat the pain. He said he wanted to have a healthier option and started learning about the medicinal benefits of cannabis.

Harrison said cannabis changed his life, so he wanted to help others. His new dream is to break into the cannabis business. He created a product to help sick people use cannabis in an easier way. Harrison is now one of the first graduates of the cannabis education program at Medgar Evers College.

Dr. Alicia Reid, the chair of the Environmental Sciences Department at the college, said it’s a course of study that is in high demand. Courses include New York Cannabis Dispensary 101 and Cannabis Product Testing.

Reid said Medgar Evers College is the first New York college to offer a cannabis minor. The college is also offering dozens of scholarships.

The program is so successful, they are expanding the environmental science program to offer associate’s and bachelor’s degrees in cannabis.

Students who study cannabis also receive entrepreneurial support for their business ideas. Harrison is looking for investors to launch his product in stores. He hopes his new medical product will help his community heal.