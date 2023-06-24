MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – There are so many events going on around New York City this Pride weekend, it’s tough to choose what to attend but one of the most popular is the Pride Market at the South Street Seaport.

The Hester Street Fair’s annual Pride Market is now in its fourth year, with rainbow flags and colorful vendors, this market showcases businesses owned and operated by members of the LGBTQ+ community, and a few of their allies.

More than 70 vendors were there.

“Our entire vendor roster is queer-owned business and their allies who give to queer-affirming and operated businesses,” Janine Ciccone, a fair producer, told PIX11 News.

There was so much delicious food to eat like Torrin Emory’s red velvet cake, brown butter, chocolate chunk cookies, rainbow sugar cookies, and sweet potato pie.

“From the family I came from, I was always told to accept everyone and love everyone,” Torrin Emory, the baker, and owner of Sheralyn’s Bakery, told PIX11 News. “My way of showing that is by baking and that is something I gained from my mom and other people in my family,” he added.

“I’m always into the rainbow vibe, not just for Pride,” Dylan Sparkle, Diamante Vintage Fashion owner, told PIX11 News. Sparkle had a colorful rack of rainbow-themed pieces from their fashion line, Diamanté Vintage. The prices ranged from $25 and went up to $250 dollars for beautifully designed ensembles.

“It’s really all about coming together and seeing all the vendors that otherwise may not be able to sell at markets,” Adam Dalton Blake said. Blake had illustrations of the male physique, adorn prints, greeting cards, bandannas, stickers, and shirts. “They are able to showcase their talents, which is really lovely.”

If you would like to find out where the next fair will be, or how you can support the Pride Market, you can go to their website.