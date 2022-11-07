NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the change of the clock, many New Yorkers headed home from work on Monday in the dark.

There are weeks and weeks of that ahead. New York last saw a sunset after 6 p.m. on Oct. 25, according to timeanddate.com. Sunsets will continue getting earlier and earlier until the earliest ones of the year (around 4:30 p.m.) in December. The area won’t see another sunset after 6 p.m. until Daylight Saving Time Starts in March.

Standard time began at 2 a.m. local time Sunday. It lasts until March 12.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona do not observe daylight saving time.

The twice-a-year ritual has led some members of Congress to push to make daylight saving time permanent.

The Senate in March passed a bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, to end the back and forth. The House has not acted on the measure.

Proponents said the idea would have positive effects on public health and the economy and even cut energy consumption.