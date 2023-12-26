NEW YORK (PIX11) – Two baby names are extending their reign at the top of the most popular baby names in New York City, according to the Health Department.

Emma has been the top choice for girls since 2017, and Liam has been the top choice for boys since 2016, officials said. According to birth certificate records, 388 Emmas and 739 Liams were born in 2022.

Here’s a list of the most popular baby names in New York City for 2022:

Girls

Emma Mia Olivia Sophia Leah Ava Esther Isabella Luna Amelia

Boys

Liam Noah Ethan Lucas David Jacob Aiden Joseph Daniel Alexander

More boys were born in New York City last year than girls, according to the Health Department. Over 50,000 boys and more than 48,000 girls were born in the Big Apple in 2022, records showed.

Manhattan had the most births in New York City in 2022, while Staten Island had the least, officials said. Over 39,000 babies were born in Manhattan while just over 5,000 were born in Staten Island.

