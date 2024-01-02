NEW YORK (PIX11) – Some families in New York City aren’t just celebrating the new year, but new life.

Baby Adam held the honor of becoming Montefiore’s Jack D. Weiler Hospital’s first birth of 2024. He was born at 12:11 a.m. on Jan. 1 and weighs 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

St. Peter’s University Hospital in New Jersey welcomed its first 2024 baby just after the ball dropped. Belin was born at 12:01 a.m. and weighs 5 pounds and 11 ounces.

Westchester Medical Center’s first baby born was Aisha at 2:10 a.m. She weighs 6 pounds and 8 ounces.

