A Long Island Rail Road commuter train makes its way into Long Beach station on July 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — Hurricane Henri was on track to wallop New York, from Long Island up to Albany, beginning Saturday night, and officials warned the storm would likely impact public transportation.

With Henri projected to make landfall on or near Long Island, MTA officials suspended some train service on the eastern end of the island. The MTA also suspended some train service on the Metro-North Railroad.

Scroll down to learn more about service changes affecting trains, planes, buses and subways in New York.

LIRR

Service will be suspended around midnight on the Montauk Branch east of Patchogue as well as between Ronkonkoma and Greenport. Train service will not resume until crews have checked all infrastructure for safety.

For real-time LIRR updates, click here.

The final trains to run before service between those stations is suspended are as follows:

Eastbound:

12:10 p.m. from Jamaica, arriving at Montauk at 2:53 p.m.

6:50 p.m. from Ronkonkoma, arriving at Greenport at 8:15 p.m.

7:41 p.m. from Jamaica, arriving at Speonk at 9:15 p.m.

Westbound:

7:37 p.m. from Montauk, arriving at Jamaica at 10:26 p.m.

9:03 p.m. from Greenport, arriving at Ronkonkoma at 10:26 p.m.

11:57 p.m. from Speonk, arriving at Jamaica at 1:39 a.m.

Metro-North Railroad

Service will be suspended on the New Haven Line and the Danbury, Waterbury, New Canaan branches beginning at 4 a.m. Sunday. Service on the Wassaic branch will also be suspended.

The last trains to run before service is suspended are as follows:

Train 6573, departing New Haven at 11:35 p.m.

Train 6399, departing Stamford at 12:58 a.m.

Train 6502, departing Grand Central Terminal at 1:47 a.m.

Train 6304, departing Grand Central Terminal at 1:53 a.m.

There will be modified service on the Harlem and Hudson Lines. For real-time Metro-North updates, click here.

NYC-area airports

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Port Authority officials expect flights to be canceled. Travelers should check with their airline before going to the airport on Sunday and Monday.

For updates on JFK Airport, click here.

For updates on LaGuardia Airport, click here.

For updates on Newark Airport, click here.

NYC Subways and buses

As of Saturday afternoon, there were no planned service changes on New York City’s subways and buses.

For real-time NYC Transit updates, click here.