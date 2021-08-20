Henri timeline: When hurricane is expected to arrive

NEW YORK — As Tropical Storm Henri makes its was toward the Northeast, it’s expected to intensify into a hurricane before making landfall near — or on — Long Island.

Much of the tri-state area is encompassed by a hurricane warning, hurricane watch, tropical storm warning or tropical storm watch.

Here is the 8PM update from the National Hurricane Center with the latest information regarding Henri. Keep updated with the latest forecast and local region forecasts at https://t.co/3zrgzaIZu8 and https://t.co/0cofXEqkfH. pic.twitter.com/se42v4HBbm — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) August 21, 2021

Tracking the storm

Henri’s track was imprecise, but as of 5 p.m. EDT Friday, the National Weather Service suggested it might make landfall first in eastern Long Island before careening further north. Modeling has started to build a consensus with a westward shift and making landfall on Long Island.

Henri was heading northwest Friday morning, but forecasters expect it to make a turn toward the north and approach the coastlines of New York and New England. New York hasn’t had a direct hit from a major hurricane season storm since Superstorm Sandy wreaked havoc in 2012.

The White House said President Joe Biden was briefed on the storm’s track.

On Friday, a tweet from lifeguards on Long Island showed flooding on beaches, even though the storm is still far from approaching.

With the storm still a solid 24+ hours away, we are already seeing high tide beach flooding! Stay tuned to the Instagram account for more storm related posts this weekend!! 🌊🌊🌊 pic.twitter.com/dyUj9GWYuW — Jones Beach Lifeguards (@BucketBuoy) August 21, 2021

Saturday night

Late Saturday night and into Sunday is when we’ll see the heaviest rain and strongest winds, with Eastern Long Island likely to experience the brunt of the storm.

Tropical force winds might be felt even in New York City as soon as Saturday night.

Sunday

Sunday is when our area should expect to see the greatest impact from Henri.

We’ll likely see heavy rain, with life-threatening storm surges of 3 to 5 feet possible in parts of Long Island. Dangerous rip currents and high surf will arrive Sunday afternoon and last into Monday as the storm slowly move away from the region.

The New York City area could still see strong damaging winds and heavy downpours. Rainfall totals could vary widely, anywhere from 1 to 4 inches.

Long Island could possibly see between 3 and 6 inches of rain or more. Expect flash flooding from the heavy downpours that will impact the region.

Once the storm arrives, there is a chance it will slow down, keeping the unsettled conditions around on Monday.

Impacts could be felt in New England states by Sunday, too, including on Cape Cod, which is teeming with tens of thousands of summer tourists.

About Henri

Large swaths of the Eastern seaboard were mopping up on Friday from the effects of Henri’s predecessor, Tropical Depression Fred. In North Carolina, Haywood County Sheriff Greg Christopher said four people died and five individuals remained unaccounted for, down from around 20 people reported missing on Thursday.

The weather service warned of the potential for damaging winds and widespread coastal flooding from Henri, and officials in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York cautioned that people could lose power for a week or even longer. Authorities urged people to secure their boats, fuel up their vehicles and stock up on canned goods.

The system was centered in the Atlantic Ocean about 345 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and about 745 miles south of Montauk Point, New York. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

The hurricane watch stretched across the South Shore of Long Island from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk, and the North Shore from Port Jefferson Harbor to Montauk. It also covered the coast from New Haven, Connecticut, to Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts; and Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard and Block Island.