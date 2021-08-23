Henri rain totals: How much rainfall have NY, NJ got so far?

A flooded street in the Rosedale area of Queens during Henri on Aug. 22, 2021. (PIX11 News)

NEW YORK — The slow-moving Henri was taking its time soaking New York and New Jersey on Monday as the tropical depression meandered over the region.

The area was continuously drenched over the weekend as Henri moved in. It hurled rain westward far before its arrival, flooding areas as far southwest as New Jersey.

After pelting New York and New Jersey with massive amounts of rainfall, Henri declined to a tropical depression Sunday night.

Flooding was an ongoing concern Monday morning, as showers lingered atop a region already made swampy by the storm’s relentless downpour.

Henri produced 3 to 6 inches of rainfall over many areas Sunday, with isolated higher totals. An additional 1 to 3 inches was forecast through Monday for parts of Long Island, southeast New York and New Jersey.

So, how much have we gotten so far? Here’s the update as of 5:30 a.m. Monday:

New York

Brooklyn — 8.03 inches

Bronx — 5.35 inches

Central Park — 7.16 inches

Harlem — 3.36 inches

JFK Airport — 4.40 inches

LaGuardia Airport — 3.50 inches

New Rochelle — 3 inches

Seaford — 5.01 inches

Staten Island — 4.15 inches

West Islip — 4.03 inches

New Jersey

Bayonne — 3.81 inches

Clifton — 5.39 inches

Harrison — 6.94 inches

Jersey City — 5.77 inches

Lyndhurst — 6.50 inches

Newark Airport — 3.85 inches

Verona — 5.50 inches

West Milford — 6.80 inches