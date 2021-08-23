Henri rain totals: How much rainfall have NY, NJ got so far?

Flooding in Queens during Henri

A flooded street in the Rosedale area of Queens during Henri on Aug. 22, 2021. (PIX11 News)

NEW YORK — The slow-moving Henri was taking its time soaking New York and New Jersey on Monday as the tropical depression meandered over the region.

The area was continuously drenched over the weekend as Henri moved in. It hurled rain westward far before its arrival, flooding areas as far southwest as New Jersey.

After pelting New York and New Jersey with massive amounts of rainfall, Henri declined to a tropical depression Sunday night.

Flooding was an ongoing concern Monday morning, as showers lingered atop a region already made swampy by the storm’s relentless downpour.

Henri produced 3 to 6 inches of rainfall over many areas Sunday, with isolated higher totals. An additional 1 to 3 inches was forecast through Monday for parts of Long Island, southeast New York and New Jersey.

So, how much have we gotten so far? Here’s the update as of 5:30 a.m. Monday:

New York
Brooklyn — 8.03 inches
Bronx — 5.35 inches
Central Park — 7.16 inches
Harlem — 3.36 inches
JFK Airport — 4.40 inches
LaGuardia Airport — 3.50 inches
New Rochelle — 3 inches
Seaford — 5.01 inches
Staten Island — 4.15 inches
West Islip — 4.03 inches

New Jersey
Bayonne — 3.81 inches
Clifton — 5.39 inches
Harrison — 6.94 inches
Jersey City — 5.77 inches
Lyndhurst — 6.50 inches
Newark Airport — 3.85 inches
Verona — 5.50 inches
West Milford — 6.80 inches

