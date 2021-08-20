Henri: Officials prepare for hurricane’s direct hit

JONES BEACH, Long Island — Henri is on course to be the first hurricane in three decades to strike Long Island as it makes its way toward the area. Though Superstorm Sandy left severe damage in its wake nearly 10 years ago, the storm was no longer a hurricane when it made landfall.

Henri, though, is expected to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane, so emergency managers, public officials, and event organizers are all bracing for the incoming storm to leave significant damage.

Tracking Henri: What to expect from the major storm

Steve Bellone, the Suffolk County executive, warned that this storm could be highly unpredictable, and said that whether or not it makes a direct hit, it poses a real danger to residents, with storm surge and hurricane force winds likely to come.

“What you can expect [are] trees coming down, electrical wires coming down,” he said, “and that means power outages.”

PSEG, the utility company that serves most of Long Island, warned that customers should prepare for seven to 10 days without electricity because of the storm.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran was incensed over the warning.

“Potential seven to 10 day power outages are unacceptable,” Curran said in a statement. “While we are all hoping for the best outcome this weekend, PSEG must call in additional crews who are prepared to respond to our resident’s outages.”

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont declared a state of emergency.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered all New York City beaches closed on Sunday and Monday, when Henri is expected to have the biggest impact.

On Friday morning, he also said the Homecoming Concert set for Saturday evening on the Great Lawn in Central Park is likely to go ahead, no matter what the weather looks like.

“We feel good about the weather in terms of the concert Saturday,” the mayor said during his weekly appearance on WNYC public radio. “[The] bigger question [is] for the bike tour Sunday,” he said, in reference to the TD Five Boro Bike Tour, scheduled for Sunday.

CEO Ken Podziba, said on Friday that, for now, the ride is on.

“Safety is our first priority,” Podziba said.

Depending on the track of the storm, it could drop enough rain to have local road flooding.

Still, said Podziba, cyclists often continue to ride, in spite of rainy conditions.

Currently, 20,000 cyclists are signed up for the cycling event.