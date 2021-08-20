Henri: Long Island, NYC weekend events – what’s canceled, what’s not

New Yorker’s had their eye on Henri Friday, as the tropical storm not only threatened to strengthen into a hurricane, but potentially make landfall on Long Island over the weekend.

As of Friday afternoon, Henri was on track to make a direct hit on New England. Several weather models, however, showed the storm could veer toward Long Island and become a hurricane before making landfall.

While Henri’s exact path remained unclear, New Yorkers were advised to prepare for heavy rainfall and strong winds regardless, with Eastern Long Island likely to experience the brunt of the storm.

Below is a list of major weekend events on Long Island and in New York City. As of Friday, none had been canceled. Refresh this story all weekend long for updates.

Some 60,000 people are expected to descend upon the park for a 5 p.m. show Saturday featuring artists such as Jon Batiste and LL Cool J.

PIX11 Meteorologist Byron Miranda said on Friday holding the concerts shouldn’t be a problem, but concertgoers can expect rain.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s inaugural event was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday. It’s set to feature Journey, The Chainsmokers and Steve Miller Band Tickets.

While this event is closer to Henri’s projected path, making rain and winds more likely, the event will likely go on.

The Bronx Bombers face off against the Minnesota Twins Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

Henri is expected to make landfall Sunday morning or early afternoon. If Henri slams Long Island, its impact will not be isolated to the island. Miranda predicts Sunday could be a “big time wash out” wherever you are in the area.

No word yet on if the game will be canceled.

Up to 32,000 cyclists are set to enjoy 40 miles of NYC’s typically busiest roadways Sunday for the TD Five Boro Bike Tour. The event, which was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, may again be in trouble with rain expected much of the day Sunday.

Weather models gave varying rainfall predictions for NYC as of Friday. Henri could bring anywhere from 1 to 6 inches to parts of the city.