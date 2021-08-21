Home Depot department supervisor Arnaldo Gonzalez loads water bottles into Elena Arvalo’s shopping cart as shoppers prepare for possible effects of tropical storm Elsa in Miami. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

NEW YORK — As Hurricane Henri took aim at New York on Saturday, officials warned it was residents’ last chance to prepare their families and their homes for possible life-threatening weather conditions.

Much of the tri-state area was encompassed by a hurricane warning, hurricane watch, tropical storm warning or tropical storm watch.

Storm surges between 3 and 5 feet are possible, along with flooding from heavy rainfall and damaging winds of 74 to 110 mph.

Henri was expected to make landfall near or on Long Island Sunday between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.

There’s still time to prepare. Here are some tips:

Fill your car’s gas tank.

Have enough food and water for two to three days, so you don’t have to leave your home during dangerous weather.

Have ice ready to keep food cold in case of a power outage.

Secure or shelter lawn and/or balcony furniture.

Make a plan for what you will do to keep your pets safe if there is an emergency.

Prepare an emergency to-go bag with water, flashlights, phone chargers, batteries, medication and cash. A change of clothing is also advised in case of an evacuation.

If you need to be outside, be aware of potential downed power lines. Downed wires should be considered live and dangerous, so keep at least 10 to 15 feet away.

Tropical Storm Henri is the latest storm heading up the east coast this weekend. On Sunday, New Yorkers will likely see heavy rain, with storm surges of 3 to 5 feet possible in parts of Long Island. pic.twitter.com/KXbz0szNNq — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) August 20, 2021