NEW YORK — As Hurricane Henri took aim at New York on Saturday, officials warned it was residents’ last chance to prepare their families and their homes for possible life-threatening weather conditions.
Much of the tri-state area was encompassed by a hurricane warning, hurricane watch, tropical storm warning or tropical storm watch.
Storm surges between 3 and 5 feet are possible, along with flooding from heavy rainfall and damaging winds of 74 to 110 mph.
Henri was expected to make landfall near or on Long Island Sunday between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.
There’s still time to prepare. Here are some tips:
- Fill your car’s gas tank.
- Have enough food and water for two to three days, so you don’t have to leave your home during dangerous weather.
- Have ice ready to keep food cold in case of a power outage.
- Secure or shelter lawn and/or balcony furniture.
- Make a plan for what you will do to keep your pets safe if there is an emergency.
- Prepare an emergency to-go bag with water, flashlights, phone chargers, batteries, medication and cash. A change of clothing is also advised in case of an evacuation.
- If you need to be outside, be aware of potential downed power lines. Downed wires should be considered live and dangerous, so keep at least 10 to 15 feet away.