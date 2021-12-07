Helpful tips on managing holiday stress

NEW YORK — The holiday season can bring a lot of joy, but also a lot of stress.

Between financial pressure, gift giving, family gatherings and the clock slowly winding down to Christmas, it’s no wonder that 38% of people say their stress increases during the holiday season.

And stress can lead to bigger problems, like physical illness, depression, anxiety, and substance abuse.

Author and speaker Paula Rizzo joined the PIX11 News to offer helpful tips for managing holiday stress.w

Watch the video player above for more information.