QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Check out this “Amazin” puppy!

(Credit: New York Mets)

The Amazin Mets Foundation and America’s VetDogs have teamed up to raise a service dog for a U.S. veteran or first responder in need. And they want your help naming him.

The Mets posted a poll on Twitter, asking fans to weigh in on whether the pup should be named “Homer,” “Scout,” or “Seaver.”

The poll will be open through Sunday. The winning name will be announced Monday, according to the Mets.

The puppy is an 11-week-old male black labrador retriever.

Over the next 16 to 18 months, the pup will undergo basic training and socializing with Mets players, fans, and the Amazin Mets Foundation staff members. The dog will have a home in the Mets’ front office and will also attend some events at Citi Field.

You can follow his training journey at @MetsVetDog on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.