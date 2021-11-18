Help and hope offered at Roc Nation job fair with 10,000 open positions

NEW YORK — About 10,000 jobs with more than 60 companies were up for grabs at Madison Square Garden on Thursday during a job fair hosted by Roc Nation and the REFORM Alliance.

Over 6,000 people attended the event, which offered ways to build skills along with the potential employment opportunities.

From haircuts to professional headshots and legal services to help expunge records of formerly incarcerated people looking for work, organizers of the event said the goal was to provide help and hope.

Roc Nation also brought in rapper Jadakiss to offer words of encouragement. 

“Keep your C.A.P on. I like to say Character, Attitude, and Personality — if you got all three, you should be good in life,” he said.

