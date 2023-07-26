MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Nine civilians and two firefighters were injured when a crane caught fire and collapsed in Manhattan Wednesday morning, officials said.

“I woke up at around 7:30 a.m. to the noise of an explosion,” said Yash Madhura, recounting the terrifying moment a burning construction crane crashed into apartments in Hell’s Kitchen. “I was shocked. I saw debris all over my living room. There is a wall in my apartment that protected my friend.”

A construction crane was working at the site of a new high-rise building 45 stories up across the street from Madhura’s apartment when it came tumbling down.

The new building in development sits on the former site of the Covenant House non-profit housing facility. For reasons still unclear, a fire started inside the cabin as it was hoisting up a load of 16 tons of building materials.

“When it started flaming, it got to a point where he could not, the only option of exiting the crane and coming down,” said ironworker Richard Paz. “You felt the building shake. You heard the explosion.”

Paz said fellow construction workers immediately began clearing the street below, moments before the crane and its bucket crashed to the ground.

“Them stopping traffic said lives,” Paz added.

Eleven people in total sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No one was killed.

“Why we’re so lucky is not only the boom falling to the street, but all of that concrete could have struck civilians, and this has spread out throughout the area here. So we are extremely lucky,” said Mayor Eric Adams.

Still, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said any ensuing investigation must be thorough, especially given the amount of development currently taking place on Manhattan’s west side.

“Most of those jobs do involve tower cranes. Thankfully, this kind of catastrophic incident is really quite rare, but even once is too much, so we have got to look now at whether the existing safety protocols were followed,” Levine said.