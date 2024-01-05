NEW YORK (PIX11) – Members of the notorious biker group The Hells Angels have been sentenced to prison for killing one man and wounding another man in a shooting, Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced on Friday.

Frank Taulli, 61, was sentenced to 15 years to life for second-degree murder. His accomplice, Sayanon Thongthawath, 32, was sentenced to 13 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for first-degree manslaughter.

“The defendants shot the victims in retaliation for a shooting outside the Hells Angels headquarters,” Clark said. “The defendants carried out this violence in a residential area, near a busy intersection in broad daylight. They pleaded guilty and now will serve time in prison.”

On May 2, 2020, Taulli and Thongthawath drove to 2522 Holland Ave., where they shot Francisco Rosado, 51, five times. They also wounded 42-year-old Javier Cruz in his arm. Both victims were part of a rival biker gang, The Pagans, officials said.

The shooting was in retaliation for gunfire outside the Hells Angels headquarters on Longstreet Avenue in the Bronx a few months earlier, on Jan. 2, 2020, prosecutors said.