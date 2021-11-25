Heist in NY: Queens DA says trio behind ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ plot

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

QUEENS — It’s not Vegas, baby!

A trio orchestrated “an elaborate ‘Ocean’s Eleven'” plot in New York, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Wednesday. They allegedly restrained workers at a West Babylon warehouse and stole property worth several hundred thousand dollars.

“The plot twist here – the heist flopped and the accused are facing prison time if convicted,” Katz said.

Christopher Tsang, 44, Joe Lin, 40, and Chung Wei Wang, 38, allegedly all met repeatedly in July of 2021 to plan their heist. On July 18, they allegedly pulled on masks and NYPD-branded tactical clothing, then went into a warehouse brandishing what appeared to be firearms.

After restraining four people they allegedly loaded around 100 boxes into unmarked trucks and vans and left.

Police executing search warrants on Tuesday found more than $178,000 in cash along with up to 100 pounds of marijuana and a number of weapons.

The three suspects were arraigned Wednesda on a 10-count indictment charging them with burglary in the second degree, four-counts of robbery in the first degree, four-counts of robbery in the second degree and conspiracy in the fourth degree.