NEW YORK (PIX11) — In preparation for former president Donald Trump’s historic arraignment, security measures have been increased across New York City.

While Mayor Eric Adam’s administration said there are no credible threats to the city, the NYPD is remaining vigilant on the ground, amid Trump’s unprecedented arraignment on Tuesday.

In the days leading up to former President Donald Trump’s arrival in New York City, Trump Tower has become a sea of security and cameras. There have also been a handful of people outside of Trump Tower, some for and some against the former president.

The former president has encouraged his supporters to protest, saying he plans to fight the charges, calling them political persecution and an attempt to interfere with the 2024 election.

Later Tuesday morning, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene will be hosting a rally in support of Donald Trump.

“Although we have no specific threats, people like [Rep.] Marjorie Taylor Greene — who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech — have stated she’s coming to town. While you’re in town, be on your best behavior,” Mayor Eric Adams said on Monday.