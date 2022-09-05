A woman uses an umbrella as she exits the Lincoln Center subway station on July 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YOKR (PIX11) — The MTA took precautions Monday amid forecasts for heavy rain and flooding.

The inclement weather, expected Monday evening into Tuesday morning, is expected to start in the Lower Hudson Valley and then move across New York City and Long Island, according to the MTA.

New York City Subway

Weather-response teams will be pre-positioned at key locations around the system. In anticipation of possible flooding, crews will prepare and fuel two trains capable of high-capacity pumping and two trains designed for debris clean-up. Drains will also be looked over in flood-prone areas.

Metro-North Railroad

Officials say focus will be on making sure the morning commute goes smoothly on Tuesday. Crews are preparing to deal with any debris or downed trees on tracks.