Heat wave persists through Friday night, leading to challenges for the tri-state area

NEWARK — An excessive heat warning has been issued for most of the tri-state region through Friday evening, the third day in a row for the precaution from the National Weather Service.

That meant that Thursday’s heat was oppressive, and dangerous, and that Friday’s weather won’t feel much better.

Jocelyn Noel, a Newark, New Jersey resident, said that the official warning should be heeded.

“It’s too hot,” she said. “Can’t breathe in this heat.”

Another Newark resident, Theodore Boler, said that he had to do whatever he could to not overheat.

“I’m drinking as much water as necessary,” he said, “and trying to avoid coming outside at all.”

In Newark, their hometown, temperatures tend to be somewhat higher than in the rest of the region. Part of the reason for that is that the weather station that records the official temperature for the city, New Jersey’s largest, is located in an open field between the New Jersey Turnpike and the runways of Newark Liberty International Airport. It’s unshaded, so that typically results in a higher temperature.

Also adding to that is the fact that Newark is low in altitude. It’s sea level, but is nowhere near the open sea.

By contrast, Montauk, at the eastern tip of Long Island, had a high temperature on Thursday that was 16 degrees lower than Newark.

Highlands, New Jersey, on the shore, was 11 degrees lower. However, those milder conditions were the exception in the region.

Comments from the New York City emergency management commissioner underscored that point.

“This is not just a regular August hot day,” said John Scrivani, who runs the city’s Office of Emergency Management.

He was referring to the excessive heat warning, which means that the combination of high humidity and high air temperatures created dangerous conditions.

“A heat index of a high of almost 106 degrees through today and tomorrow,” Scrivani said at a morning news conference regarding the heat dangers. “So, the hot temperatures are going to continue,” he said, “and we possibly have elevated temperatures on Saturday as well.”

In the meantime, local utilities, including ConEd, PSEG, and JCPL, are asking residents to conserve, and not use washers, dryers and other big appliances until nighttime, or early morning, in order to let the power grid be available for air conditioning.

Mayor Bill de Blasio re-emphasized the conservation message.

“Help us get through today, tomorrow, and I think after that, things are going to be looking a lot better,” he said at a morning news conference.

By Sunday, the weather is forecasted to be milder, with highs in the mid-80s.