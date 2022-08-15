THE BRONX (PIX11) – The widow of the slain cabbie who police allege was killed by his passengers over the weekend in Queens spoke to PIX11 News on Monday from her Bronx home.

Abigail Barwuah says her husband Kutin Gyimah was a family-orientated man who went to great lengths to help others.

“My husband was killed,” Barwuah said. “He was murdered. He didn’t have to die this way.”

Barwuah sat in her living room as she was consoled by loved ones. Police say Gyimah was fatally assaulted by passengers of his taxi who did not pay the fare.

“The call came in that he’s dead,” Barwuah added. “I didn’t even see him when he was leaving because he left early. [I was] expecting him back in the evening, but it never happened.”

Surveillance video from a nearby bodega shows the taxi drive by on Beach 54th Street and, moments later, people are seen running in the opposite direction.

Police say Gyimah let the passengers out near the corner of Arverne Boulevard in the Edgemere section of Queens at around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Police add they refused to pay for the trip and tried to rob him, alleging that once Gyimah ran after them, he was struck by at least one of the suspects and then fatally hit his head on the ground.

“Nothing is easy in America,” Barwuah said. “Nothing is free. When you work, you have to get paid. He offered service to these people. They had to give him what he deserved. They chose not to give it to him— [they took] his life, but all I’m telling them is I leave everything to God.”

Gyimah, originally from Ghana, also leaves behind four young children who he loved dearly and worked hard for, no matter how exhausted he was.

“I’m like, ‘Kutin, you are tired. Just take a rest.’” Barwuah recalled. “He said, ‘Abby, let me go. [The] man has to work to put food on the table for the family.’”

Barwuah says her 5-year-old son woke up in the middle of the night crying because he often slept with his father.

With a strong support system of family and friends, she’s finding the strength to move forward without her husband.

“We’ve lost a treasure,” Barwuah said. “I have lost my hero, my backbone.”

The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the suspects.