Kids play with sleds in the snow during a snowstorm in Washington Square Park in Manhattan on Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — While most sledders head for the hills in Central Park, there are several other city spots worth checking out once the weather cooperates.

Central Park’s Cedar Hill and Pilgrim Hill are the go-to for sledding, but other crowded slopes are in Fort Tryon Park and Prospect Park.

But before you hit the hills, beware that sledding on golf courses in city parks is prohibited. Sledding damages the grass on the golf courses and is expensive to repair, according to a Parks Department source.

Here are some other parks where you can have some fun in the snow, according to the agency:

Bronx

Claremont Park: Interior of the park at 172nd Street between Teller and Clay avenues

Crotona Park: Slope at Fulton Avenue and Cross Bronx Expressway

Ewen Park: West 232nd Street, between Johnson and Riverdale avenues

Franz Sigel Park: Interior of the park at 160th between Grand Concourse and Walton Avenue

Shoelace Park: Between 220th and 230th streets along Bronx Boulevard

Brooklyn

Owls Head Park: Colonial Road and 68th Street

Fort Greene Park: Interior of the park at Willoughby Avenue

Highland Park: Highland Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue

Hillside Park: Columbia Heights between Middagh and Vine streets

Lincoln Terrace Park: Between Buffalo and Rochester avenues

McKinley Park: Fort Hamilton Parkway and 75th Street

Prospect Park: Near the Tennis House at Prospect Park West and 9th Street

Shore Road Park: Shore Road and 97th Street

Sunset Park: Interior of the park between 42nd and 43rd streets

Manhattan

Carl Schurz Park: 89th Street, off of East End Avenue

Central Park: Pilgrim Hill near 72nd Street and Fifth Avenue

Fort Tryon Park: Billings Lawn by Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue

Morningside Park: 110th Street, 113th Street and 122nd Street

Riverside Park: Riverside Drive and 103rd Street

St. Nicholas Park: 135th Street

Queens

Astoria Park: 19th Street between Shore Boulevard and Ditmars Boulevard

Browne Park: 155th Street

Crocheron Park: 35th Avenue by Golf Pond

Forest Park: 79th Street and Park Lane South

Juniper Valley Park: Near the Tennis Building at 75th Street

Kissena Park: Metcalf and 164th Street

Lower Highland Park: Jamaica Avenue and Elton Street

Staten Island

Clover Lakes Park: Martling and Slosson Avenues