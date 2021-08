FILE- People pass the News Corporation headquarters building and Fox News studios in New York on Aug. 1, 2017. New York City’s human rights commission has fined Fox News $1 million for violation of laws protecting against sexual harassment and job retaliation. It’s the largest such penalty in the commission’s history. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — Officials are investigating what’s being called a hazmat situation at the News Corp. Building on Sixth Avenue over a letter with an unknown, white powdery substance, according to police.

The call came it at around 11:25 a.m., and the scene remained active as of Friday afternoon.

The building, at 1211 Sixth Avenue, houses — among other operation — Fox News and its studios.

This is a developing story.