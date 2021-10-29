Hate crimes nearly doubled from 2020 to same period in 2021, police say

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — An alleged antisemitic attack on a Brooklyn man made public by police Thursday once again shined a spotlight on the rise in hate crimes in New York City over the last year.

In this instance, the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is looking for three men who they say fired a BB gun at the victim at around 10:30 p.m. back on Oct. 11 as the 23-year-old man was walking near the intersection of Montgomery Street and Albany Avenue, in Crown Heights.

It comes at a time when reported hate crimes are increasing, according to NYPD data.

Earlier this month, a 17-year-old was targeted at a gas station by men who pulled out a knife and yelled antisemitic slurs, police said.

So far this year alone, there have been 455 hate crimes in the city, according to police data, compared to 235 in the same period last year — a difference of nearly double.

