NEW YORK (PIX11) — More than two years after Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape charges, a New York judge granted the disgraced movie mogul an appeal trial, Weinstein’s lawyer confirmed Wednesday.

Attorney Arthur Aidala spoke with Weinstein Wednesday. Weinstein thanked his legal team and proclaimed his innocence. Oral arguments for a retrial likely won’t happen until winter of 2023, Aidala said.

“We are grateful that the judge acknowledged the legal issues, and we are hopeful that the entire court will find that Mr. Weinstein did not receive a fair trial and deserves to be retried,” Aidala said.

A state appeals court previously upheld Weinstein’s conviction. At the time, Weinstein’s publicist, said he would seek to appeal the decision to the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals.

Weinstein was originally found guilty in Manhattan Criminal Court in February of 2020. He was convicted for forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant, Mimi Haley, in 2006 and raping an aspiring actress in 2013. A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the appeal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.