EAST HARLEM, N.Y. (PIX11) — The holiday season brings a unique New York neighborhood event to this historic community.

Even though it features many local Uptown artisans, chefs, and artists, it attracts people from far and wide, and it is back for another year.

Harlem Night Market is now in its fifth year under the Metro North elevated tracks on Park Avenue. The event is on Saturday, Dec. 9, and the following Saturday, Dec. 16, and spans six blocks, from 110th to 116th Streets.

At the heart of the market event is an indoor space called La Marqueta. Open year-round, it features about a half dozen businesses, including Amuse Bouche Bistro, a French eatery.

“We started first at Harlem Night Market,” said Anthony Mariano, who co-founded the bistro with his husband five years ago, at the event that’s returning for this year’s holiday season.

Mariano’s restaurant will be among the three permanent restaurants at La Marqueta that will join with more than a dozen other food vendors at the event. They, in turn, will be joined by about 40 other vendors, like Carmen Paulino.

She founded Carmen Community Artists, a crochet art collective.

“Harlem Night Market gives an opportunity for an artist to express themselves and feel free to create,” Paulino said.

She has created crochet installations that cover everything from light poles to fences all over Harlem, many of which were made as community projects, as well as works for profit.

The same is true for items made by Patricia Blount, another local artisan. Her Angel Rays jewelry studio holds free community classes in addition to selling her handiwork at the Harlem Night Market. She calls it an opportunity to showcase her artistry, and for potential customers to find unique pieces.

“It’s handmade, it’s made with love,” Blount said, “and everybody has their own special technique.”

Tony Rahsaan is the founder of Harlem Night Market, which will be in the La Marqueta space, at 115th and Park, as well as a semi-enclosed block-long space that runs from 115th to 116th Street.

The Urban Garden Center, which has recently relocated to 110th Street, is also part of the event. There will also be two DJs, dancing, and Santa Claus.

Harlem Night Market runs during the hours after sundown, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, and Dec. 16.