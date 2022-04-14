HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Exactly 50 years after patrolman Phillip Cardillo responded to a call coming from a mosque on West 116th Street, the slain cop will be honored by the community Thursday for his sacrifice.

Cardillo’s youngest son Todd — who was only 1 year old when his father was shot — will be at the 28th Precinct Thursday as a street sign is affixed to the facade in his father’s memory.

The sign was a sensitive issue for Community Board 10, which argued a decade ago that it would open old wounds in Harlem. The shooting of Cardillo on April 14, 1972, remains one of the most politically charged cases in the history of the NYPD.

At the time, Mosque # 7 was run by Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who flew into a rage that police officers were inside the location after a phony 10-13 call was made that day from the site. A 10-13 signals a police officer is in trouble.

One of Cardillo’s partners, Rudy Andre, said that when he arrived at the mosque, the front door was “dead-bolted” and he saw Cardillo and another cop being beaten inside by mosque members. When police officers managed to breach the front doors, Andre said he realized someone had shot Cardillo in the torso with his own police gun.

“And I said, ‘Philly, you’re gonna be alright,” Andre once recalled.

But Cardillo, a 31-year-old father of three from Astoria, was not alright. He died six days later from his wounds.

In the immediate minutes after the incident, Andre said he and other cops chased mosque members to the basement, hoping to find the person who shot Cardillo.

“Where his blood was, there was a mop and they were cleaning up,” Andre said, adding that it corrupted the crime scene.

When Louis Farrakhan turned up, along with then-Congressman Charles Rangel and Ben Ward, who was an NYPD Community Affairs executive at the time, the 16 people who were rounded up in the basement were allowed to go and told to show up at the local precinct later for questioning. They never did.

Meanwhile, there was a melee outside the mosque, with police cars getting overturned and some cops getting hit by bricks and bottles.

“I thought I was shot,” said retired Det. Randy Jurgensen, who later wrote a book about the incident called “Circle of Six.”

The book focused on the six people in power who made decisions that he said negatively impacted the criminal case. Cardillo’s shooting never yielded any convictions, as the one suspect Jurgensen arrested two years later was acquitted after a second trial.

The case stirred so much anger within the NYPD and in Harlem that then-Mayor John Lindsay and former NYPD Commissioner Patrick Murphy didn’t attend Cardillo’s funeral.

In 2015, after extensive reporting by PIX11 News, former Police Commissioner Bill Bratton named the street outside the new Police Academy in College Point, Queens after Cardillo. Earlier that same year, a new police boat was also named in Cardillo’s memory.

Now, 50 years after the infamous shooting, Cardillo’s sacrifice will get official acknowledgment in the community where he served and died.

Watch: PIX11’s 2014 special on NYPD officer Phillip Cardillo’s case