HARLEM, N.Y. (PIX11) — Life has always been tough for those who want to create a career as a visual artist, but there’s a gallery in Harlem that is truly trying to help make it just a bit easier. Welcome to HangNight at the Heath Gallery in Harlem.

For July, emerging and accomplished artists are hanging their work and telling the public about what they’ve created. “My painting is called ‘no masters here, no slaves here, either. It’s based on a Caravaggio of David and Goliath,” Luke Beckles, the artist, told PIX11 News.

Beckles is a Harlem dentist by day and a painter at night, and for Dr. Beckles, it’s a dream come true. This is the first time his work has been displayed in public.

“This is amazing,” Dr. Beckles told PIX11 News. “It’s a humbling experience because you are putting your work out to the world.”

This is the first time HangNight has been extended to a month-long experience, it used to be just one night only. But emerging curator Kai Heath, whose parents own the gallery, wanted to try something new.

“There is no selection, it’s such a joy and such a surprise,” Heath said. “It’s about who comes between six and seven p.m. for hanging. We have nails. We have the tape, whatever. We bring so you can show your work.”

100% of the proceeds for HangNight go directly to the artist.

“We can afford it in our hearts,” Saundra Heath, the gallery owner, said. “My husband is an artist. My parents were artists. You didn’t think of yourself as an artist that was something you could pursue.”

The artists who are given a chance to show and talk about their work are so grateful.

“This piece was a resource for me to get back in touch with my mental health and regulate my emotions,” Jovani Danielle, an artist and a curator, said.

Another painter, Bonnie Phillips, described her work for us, “Moshood is an artist. In this painting, I wanted to connect that African spirit along with the young Sheik,” she added.

Taeesha Muhammad, another artist, described her work. “This is a painting about black men and how their emotions are being shown in different ways.”

Six-year-old Zachariah watched his auntie paint her painting and now he wants to become a professional painter as well, “when I am 12,” he told PIX11 News.

The next HangNight is August 25, you can check out their social media or stop by Heath Gallery to find out more.