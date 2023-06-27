NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s Primary Election Day in New York City.

Two of New York City’s district attorneys face primary challenges, and there are several competitive City Council primaries.

The Harlem City Council Democratic primary garnered national attention after Yusef Salaam entered the race. Salaam is known as a member of the Exonerated Five.

“Not being a seasoned politician I think is really a benefit for me because I get an opportunity to see things from a different perspective,” Salaam said. “The lens that I’m looking through is the lens of the people.”

Inez Dickens is also running in the Democratic primary for the Harlem City Council seat. Dickens is a State Assembly member and previously served in the New York City Council. She has the backing of Mayor Eric Adams.

“It’s important that we have knowledgeable and experienced people,” Dickens said.

Assemblyman Al Taylor feels confident that he would be the best City Council member for Harlem, running to bring more affordable housing to the neighborhood.

“Whether I win or the assemblywoman wins or Dr. Yusef wins, we’re still wanting to represent the same community,” Taylor said.