Hard Rock has 3 potential sites for a New York City casino

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The chairperson of the Hard Rock gambling, hospitality and entertainment company says it has three potential sites on which it could build a casino in New York City.

Jim Allen said Thursday in an interview that a Hard Rock casino in New York would cost at least $2 billion. He is not divulging the potential sites but says it will not be its planned half-billion-dollar hotel in Manhattan.

Allen says he expects the site selection process to begin in late summer or early fall.

The global company is owned by Florida’s Seminole tribe and has long operated a Hard Rock Cafe near Times Square.